ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Joseph Marotta hoped to perform his son’s wedding ceremony until a recent health setback put him in the Intensive Care Unit at Mission Health Hospital in Asheville.

His son, Derrick Marotta is engaged to Jessica Launter, but the two had no plans to get married Thursday.

However, with a change in circumstance, Launter put on a wedding dress and made her way down the “aisle” to her soon-to-be father-in-law’s bedside where Derrick Marotta was waiting.

Joseph Marotta performed the wedding ceremony while seated in his hospital bed.

When asked about all the staff had done to make the wedding possible, Derrick Marotta said, “This is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”

The hospital staff created a wedding with decorations, cake and music.