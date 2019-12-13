Man sentenced to 35 years for federal drug and firearm charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been sentenced to 35 years for federal drug and firearm charges.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced in federal court Thursday, U.S. District Judge James C. Dever, III sentenced Howard Davis, 41, of Holly Springs to 420 months in jail.

On June 7, 2017, Davis was named in an Indictment in which he was charged with possession with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), and a quantity of cocaine, both Schedule II controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Davis was convicted on September 11, 2018 in federal court following a day and a half jury trial.