Man shot dead by Person County deputy during hostage situation, sheriff says

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead in Person County on Friday night, according to Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones.

According to the sheriff, 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from a phone located at an address in the 1300-block of Clay Long Road at 10:13 p.m., and a deputy was sent to check out the situation. Jones said neither dispatchers nor his deputy knew what, if anything, was going on at the location.

When the deputy arrived at the home, it was quickly determined that there was an ongoing hostage situation at the residence, Jones said. At 10:22 p.m., the deputy called in that three people were being held hostage by a male suspect. Only seconds later, the deputy then called in that shots had been fired, the sheriff said.

Jones said it’s not clear at this time if the suspect fired any shots at the deputy before the deputy fired at the man, but the deputy did witness the suspect point a handgun at the hostages. According to Jones, the deputy warned the man multiple times that he needed to put his weapon down before firing their weapon at the suspect.

Jones said it’s not known right now if the deputy fired a single shot or multiple shots, but that the man was hit at least one time. The deputy rendered aid and called for EMS, the sheriff said. EMS arrived at the scene and declared the suspect dead. Jones said the man was found with three handguns in his possession.

The sheriff said that the suspect had been served with domestic violence papers and that a woman had filed those orders.

Jones said that at least one of the hostages had been “physically assaulted” by the suspect during the incident.

As is standard procedure, the deputy involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the incident.

Jones said that certain information, such as the identity of the suspect and the deputy, can only be released by the SBI.

The SBI told CBS 17 that there is no further information they can release at this time.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Person County within the last 8 months. David Brooks, Jr., 45, was fatally shot in the chest on July 24, 2020, by a Roxboro police officer after, following a 911 call, Brooks was found walking down Old Durham Road wearing a mask and carrying a loaded .410 double-barrel sawed-off shotgun.

Footage of the shooting (below) appears to show Brooks raising his gun as officers tell him to drop the gun three times. The officer who fired the fatal shot was not charged, the district attorney announced on Sept. 9, 2020.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.