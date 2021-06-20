Man shot, killed during altercation, Goldsboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was shot and killed during an altercation at a house in Goldsboro, police said.

The shooting happened Friday around 9:50 p.m. at a house on Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Marcus Devon Flow, 34, of Mt. Olive, was shot by James Germini Hooker, 43, of Goldsboro, during an altercation between the two.

Police said Hooker came to the police department where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hooker has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, police said.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond as a condition of release. He was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail officials.