Man stabbed 12 times after defending elderly woman on GoDurham bus, he says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed multiple times on a GoDurham bus earlier this week after he said he stepped in to help an elderly woman who was being assaulted.

The 23-year-old male victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he was riding on the bus around 2:30 p.m. on Monday when he saw a man push an elderly woman and she fell in her seat.

“He pushed her and she hit her head real hard,” the victim said.

That’s when the victim stepped in and said something to the suspect about pushing the woman.

A fight broke out and the suspect pulled out a blade and stabbed the victim 12 times.

The victim showed CBS 17 where he had been stabbed on the leg, arms, hands, armpit, finger, and in his left eye.

Currently, the victim cannot see clearly out of his left eye and his family said it could take multiple surgeries to restore his vision.

The victim said he has seen the man who stabbed him around town before, but that person has not been arrested.

“It tore me down for a couple days,” said Abdul Burnette, who is the father of the victim. “It hurt, and it still hurts.”

Burnette said he hopes the attacker will be caught soon because his son could have lost his life that day on the bus.

“If we stand together and unify, then we become better,” Burnette said. “We need to pull together when crime happens in our community.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police and GoDurham to get a copy of the bus surveillance video of the incident, but we are still waiting to hear back.

The family of the victim has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs. If you would like to donate click on this link.