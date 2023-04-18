ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said one man is injured after he and another man got into a physical altercation over a cigarette.

According to the police department, officers responded to a bus stop near downtown around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a laceration to his neck that appeared to be non-life threatening.

He refused treatment for his injuries.

The man told officers that he and another man got into a physical altercation after he asked him for a cigarette.

The suspect pulled out a knife, started swinging, cut the victim in the throat and left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are asking for your help with any information that will lead to the identity of the suspect. You can contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.