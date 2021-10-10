Man sustains lacerations to his head during armed robbery in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man sustained non life-threatening injuries during an armed robbery in Elizabeth City Friday evening.

According to Elizabeth City Police, they got the call for the armed robbery just before 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Rosebud Avenue.

The make victim sustained non life-threatening lacerations to his head and was sent to a local hospital fro treatment.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

