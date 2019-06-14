Man wanted on felony charges in break-in at convenience store in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is wanted on multiple felony charges in connection to a recent break-in at a convenience store in Kitty Hawk.

The town’s police department said in a Facebook post James Garrett Boggs is wanted for breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

These charges are related to a June 7 incident at the Handee Hugo convenience store.

The post said Boggs is also wanted for charges of communicating threats and larceny from incidents in Vance County.

Boggs is rumored to be in the Vance County, near the area of Henderson, where he is from, according to the post.

If you have any information on his current whereabouts please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444.