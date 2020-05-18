Live Now
Man wanted on murder charge two years after deadly shooting in Eden

Al-Jamar Lindsey

EDEN, N.C. — A man is wanted for murder two years after a deadly shooting in Eden, according to Eden police.

On Friday, investigators got a warrant for the arrest of Al-Jamar Lindsey, 36, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Lindsey is suspected in the killing of Rodney Leon Kellam. Kellam was shot to death on April 1, 2018.

Police say they do not know where Lindsey is.

Anyone with information is asked to speak with Lt. Brian Disher or Lt. Chuck Gallaher by calling (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240 Investigations. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.

