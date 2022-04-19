RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was overcome with emotions after winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Gregg Hensley, 63, of Marion, played Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing on April 11.

Once Hensley found out he won, he was so overcome with emotions that he couldn’t speak, so he handed the phone over to his wife so she could see the $200,000 prize.

“I had to hold on to something I was so stunned,” Hensley said.

Lottery officials said Hensley is no stranger to winning big prizes in lottery drawings. The second-chance win marks his third big win as he won $20,000 in a 2020 drawing and $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year.

“With as many folks who are entering drawings, to actually win one is hard to comprehend,” Hensley said, “so to actually win three, it’s mind-boggling.”

Hensley plans to buy a new truck and do some home repairs with the money.