Man, woman dead in Yadkin County in what sheriff’s office calls murder-suicide

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies in Yadkin County are investigating a murder-suicide after two people were shot and killed on Friday, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 11:17 a.m., deputies with YCSO were told about a domestic incident on Eliza Lane in the Enon community.

They were then told about shots being fired and someone running away from the scene.

While responding to the incident at Eliza Lane, another report came in to 911 communications reporting a gunshot victim in a corn field off of Flinthill Road near Old Highway 421.

Deputies responded to both locations and found Monti Trashawn Jarrett, 24, on Eliza Lane with what was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies on Flinthill Road found a vehicle. Kerra Shawniece Hauser, 22, was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, the release says.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital by Yadkin County EMS and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This case is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide, and there are no other immediate or ongoing threats to the community related to this case.