Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous duo after chase in Chatham County; 2 captured, Highway Patrol says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile have been arrested and two men remain on the loose following a chase in Chatham County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to the highway patrol, around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 64 in Chatham County.

The driver failed to stop, leading to a short chase, troopers said.

The chase ended when the vehicle spun out in the median of U.S. 64 just east of Siler City. The four men inside the vehicle ran off into the surrounding woods.

Multiple firearms were discovered during the investigation, troopers later said.

The four people were described as armed and wearing dark clothing. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said they should not be approached if they are seen.

A reverse 911 message went out to residents in a 2-mile radius from the area asking them to secure their doors, stay inside, and remain vigilant as law enforcement searched the area, officials said.

Troopers said around 2:30 p.m., two people were taken into custody and the search continues for the remaining two. Another 911 reverse message was sent after the capture of two suspects, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

People who live in the area said they were surprised by the incident.

“When I saw the helicopter flying around and then the cop car, my first thought was, ‘oh no, some of my cows were out’,” said Randy Brooks, who lives nearby. “I was kind of relieved when I found it was just four fugitives, armed fugitives.”

Brooks added that he was prepared in case of an encounter.

“I made sure we had all of our doors locked and we do have firearms. So, we made sure they were handy, if we needed them, haha. And made sure my mom was okay and made sure her doors were locked and told all of the neighbors,” Brooks added.

The remaining two suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if they’re found, troopers said.

Troopers said around 6 p.m. that the two people captured are Adrian Lowry, 24, of Jacksonville, Florida, and a youth, whose name would not be released because of his age.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) from a cell phone.

Members of NC State Highway Patrol remain on scene, along with members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Wildlife Resources Commission, and Carrboro Police Department.