Massive party prompts calls to 911 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Loud music, hundreds of people and vehicles bumper to bumper on both sides of Old Julian Road in Guilford County was an unusual sight for neighbors over the weekend.

The crowd got so large on Saturday people in the community called 911 with concerns about the noise and traffic.

“It’s like a lot of cars speeding by blasting music,” said one 911 caller. “It’s just so much commotion, this is normally a quiet, private neighborhood.”

Hundreds of people were headed to a house party at 3500 Old Julian Road, a 7,000-square-foot rental property on more than 100 acres. The house was listed on Airbnb and VRBO, Vacation Rental By Owner, for $350 a night with a two-night minimum stay. According to house rules on the listing, no more than 14 people are allowed and events are not permitted.

A spokesperson for Airbnb confirmed to FOX8 the house was rented through their platform for the weekend. On Monday the listing was deactivated on both platforms while company officials investigate what happened. In 2020 Airbnb banned house parties because of the public health crisis and limited the number of people staying at a location to 16 people.

Neighbors told FOX8 the party inside the gated property spilled out into Old Julian Road and over to Mt. Hope United Church of Christ property including the parking lots and cemetery.

Jared and Callie Brown moved into a house across the street recently for the peace and quiet, which wasn’t the case over the weekend.

“We’re sitting in the living room watching TV and I started hearing people outside and I was like this is weird,” she said. “I looked out our front door and there were people parking across the street along the ditch.”

The noise grew louder and the number of cars kept growing throughout the day on Saturday.

“We almost couldn’t get out of the driveway because people were pulling in the driveway and finding places to park,” she said. “There were so many cars and people that you had to drive five miles per hour down the road.”

Guilford County sheriff deputies were called to the property twice on Saturday. The first call was received at 4:04 p.m. to ask partygoers to move cars off Old Julian Road and out of the nearby Mt. Hope United Church of Christ parking lot. The second call came at 11:12 p.m. for the same complaint and deputies broke up the party shortly afterward.

One church member who did not want to be identified saw the commotion throughout the day and called for help.

“It was scary because I could’ve hit somebody,” they told FOX8. “I could’ve hit somebody’s car especially when people are walking in the middle of the road and there’s large groups sitting on the side of the road. It just makes me really nervous.”

Church members were left to clean up cups, fast food bags and bottles in and around the parking lot ahead of Sunday service.

“Have a little more respect for people in the neighborhood,” they said. “You probably don’t know them and we don’t know you, but have a little more respect.”

According to a sheriff’s department spokesperson, nothing illegal occurred, therefore no one was arrested or tickets handed out.

FOX8 has reached out to the property owners but have yet to hear back.