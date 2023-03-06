CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive scrap metal fire caused significant delays in west Charlotte Monday, according to the fire department.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. and happened on the 2200 block of Donald Ross Road.

Officials said the road was closed in both directions due to operations, and no injuries were reported; Medic was on standby.

Around 6:45 p.m., officials gave a press conference on the situation:

“It took us a little over two hours to bring the incident under control,” said Capt. Jackie Gilmore. “About 36 firefighters.”

At 4:53 p.m., firefighters said water pressure was increased to help contain the fire.

According to the air quality section of Mecklenburg County’s website, the Remount monitoring site was moved into MODERATE during the fire.

Charlotte Fire said at 6:00 p.m. that low-lying smoke conditions remained in the area of Wilkinson Boulevard and Ashley Road; they advised the public to close their windows.

“Due to the wind shifting,” Gilmore said, elaborating on the low-lying smoke.

The following video was released from the scene:

FIRE VIDEO 🚒📽️ | Take a look at video from the scene of the west Charlotte fire. Firefighters say they've increased water pressure, and no injuries have been reported. Latest: https://t.co/0s1VL0wfpp (📸: @charlottefire) pic.twitter.com/wKs3zTabBM — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) March 6, 2023

People in the area were urged to travel with ‘extreme caution.’