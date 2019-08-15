Meal debts paid for students in N.C. school system

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An anonymous donor has ensured that some students in one North Carolina school system will be able to get a meal.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports an anonymous donor paid off the outstanding charges for students at Guilford County Schools in High Point.

School board chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene says the donation totals $10,500, and adds that she hopes others will chip in to eliminate the rest of the debt across the school system, which totals approximately $35,000.

Families whose meal balances have been paid will receive a letter letting them know they don’t owe the district any money.