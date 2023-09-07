RALEIGH, N.C. — Robert Davis of Charlotte walked into a Charlotte grocery store, tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket, and won Friday’s jackpot of $1,226,664.

Davis bought his $1 ticket at the Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte. His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $183,000.

Davis claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $873,998.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.