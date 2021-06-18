Mecklenburg County won’t renew agreement with Latta Plantation after Juneteenth controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – During Tuesday’s Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Parks and Recreation director said Mecklenburg County will not be renewing its agreement with Latta Plantation next year.

This comes after the backlash of an event the plantation planned and then canceled for Juneteenth, which would be describing the struggle of a slave owner on the run after the abolition of slaves.

The event titled “Kingdom Coming” was originally posted online before social media, along with a tweet from Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles caused quite the uproar.

On Tuesday, the county questioned the Parks and Rec Department on how this type of event was ever allowed.

The site manager of Latta Plantation, Ian Campbell, released a statement defending their planned event saying he wanted to unveil ignorance and would never promote white supremacy. But all of the commissioners didn’t buy it and were extremely upset.

“It brings back a lot of hurt. And it rubs us the wrong way,” Meck County commissioner Vilma Leake said. “And in so, robbing us the wrong way you want us to be right. And I want everybody to be treated fairly. All of us to be treated fairly and respected by its history, who has contributed any more than people of color in this country.”

Many of the commissioners asked the Parks and Recreation Director, W. Lee Jones, how this wasn’t caught quicker but he didn’t have an answer. He said the Latta Plantation is required to notify Mecklenburg County of events but that didn’t happen in this case.

However this event wasn’t the only one that Latta Plantation planned to put on, that caused issues.

They also had camps planned for girls to learn how to be southern belles and boys to learn how to be Civil War soldiers.