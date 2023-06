ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is home to animals for around the world, including down under.

Two new creatures from Australia arrived at the Zoo earlier this year! The brush-tailed bettongs look like a cross between a kangaroo and a rat.

Bettongs are marsupials with a pouch for babies, but they are tiny, standing just two feet tall!

Shannon Smith introduces us in this week’s Zoo Filez.