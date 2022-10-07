GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to over $400 million but the Powerball jackpot is hot on its heels at $378 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $410 million annuity that is worth $213.8 million in cash while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $378 million annuity that is worth $198.7 million in cash.

“It’s rare to have a weekend where two different jackpots of this size are both up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen a number of big wins recently in North Carolina and we would love to see a jackpot win here this weekend. Good luck to all our players.”

As both jackpots keep growing, North Carolinians continue to win big prizes. In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a lucky player in Gaston County matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.