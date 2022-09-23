RALEIGH, N.C. — Big money is getting bigger.

North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annuity that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at a $270 million annuity that is worth $145.5 million in cash for Saturday’s drawing.

“Together, Mega Millions and Powerball add up to exciting, life-changing jackpots this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It only takes one lucky ticket to win so play smart and have fun talking about what you would do if you won.”

Each drawing produces lots of prizes even when no one takes home the jackpot. In North Carolina, Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing had nearly 17,000 winning tickets and Powerball’s Wednesday drawing produced over 16,000 winning tickets.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.