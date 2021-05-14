Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots offer over $600 million in prizes this weekend

RALEIGH – The Mega Millions and Powerball games offer North Carolinians two chances at life-changing prizes this weekend with jackpots totaling over $600 million.

The first chance comes with Friday’s Mega Millions drawing that offers an estimated annuity jackpot of $430 million, or $291.1 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The second chance comes on Saturday with the Powerball drawing, offering players a jackpot of an estimated $183 million as an annuity prize, or $127.4 million cash. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

With nine ways to win in each game, North Carolinians are bringing in some big prizes. A Mecklenburg County man won $150,000 in the May 1 Powerball drawing and someone who bought a lucky ticket in Cumberland County won a $100,000 Powerball prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

“Excitement is definitely building for these jackpots — I’m excited too!” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery. “We remind all North Carolinians to play smart, as it only takes one ticket to win.”

Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions of tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Ticket sales from Powerball and Mega Millions of games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.