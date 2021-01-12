Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total over $1 billion for weekday drawings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolinians have two chances to become the state’s newest multi-millionaire this week with Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling over $1 billion dollars.

North Carolinians also have a chance at a big jackpot win in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot stands at an estimated $550 million as an annuity prize, or $411.4 million cash. If someone wins, this would be the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

“This is only the second time in history of the games that both jackpots exceeded $500 million at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s exciting. Remember to play smart, as it only takes one ticket to win, and play safe at stores where lottery tickets are sold.”

Wednesday’s drawing coincides with the fifth anniversary of Powerball’s world record $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit on January 13, 2016.

Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.