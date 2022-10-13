RALEIGH, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot has almost reached half a billion dollars with the Powerball jackpot close behind at $454 million, offering together jackpots totaling $948 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at a $494 million annuity that is worth $248.7 million in cash while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $454 million annuity that is worth $232.6 million in cash.

“It’s always exciting when Mega Millions and Powerball are on a roll like this at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We will be watching both games closely and would love to celebrate a jackpot win with a player in North Carolina this weekend.”

As both jackpots continue to climb, North Carolinians are winning big prizes in both games. In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a lucky player in Willow Spring matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $100,000. The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased using Online Play on the lottery’s website. In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, a lucky player bought a $3 Megaplier ticket and matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $30,000. The ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.