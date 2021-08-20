Mega Millions, Powerball offer half a billion dollars in jackpots this weekend

RALEIGH – North Carolinians have two chances this weekend to take home a jackpot of more than $250 million in either the Powerball or the Mega Millions drawings.

On Friday, they can try for a $256 million Mega Millions jackpot as an annuity, or take home $185.6 million in cash if they win. The next day, on Saturday, they can take a chance at a $290 million Powerball jackpot as an annuity, or $209.2 million in cash.

Together, the two jackpots total more than $546 million.

Powerball players will get even more chances each week to win a jackpot beginning Monday when the first Monday night Powerball drawing occurs. Drawings will now be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The game change is expected to result in larger, faster-growing jackpots.

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and increase each drawing until they are won. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Both games offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. For $2 tickets, Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to $1 million and Powerball prizes range from $4 to $1 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from both games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.