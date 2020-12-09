Mega Millions ticket sold in Iredell County wins $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Iredell County.

The winner bought the ticket at Fast Phil’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. The win was the second time in two weeks that a ticket in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 15-19-33-39-68, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.