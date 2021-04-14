Mega Millions ticket sold in Wake County wins $1 million prize

RALEIGH – Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The lucky ticket was the only one to win the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-15-19-45-68. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

No one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $240 million as an annuity or $162.6 million cash for Friday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.