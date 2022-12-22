CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officer Mia Goodwin, who tragically died in the line of duty on I-85 and W.T. Harris Boulevard one year ago, was honored Thursday morning.

Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.

The original incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021; she had just returned from maternity leave.

Goodwin was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Mia Goodwin (Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Thursday’s ceremony began at CMPD headquarters before moving to the crash location.

“We want to make sure we keep her memory alive at CMPD,” Jennings said.

He continued speaking, elaborating that what happened to Goodwin should never happen again.

“We want to make sure we continue to honor her,” Jennings continued. “What we went through last year, our department was changed forever.”