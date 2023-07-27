RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A piece of sports history could belong to you. A 1981 Michael Jordan signed high school yearbook has just gone up for auction.

Jordan attended Laney High School in Wilmington. Photos of the iconic basketball player are scattered throughout the 9.5X12.5 yearbook titled The Spinnaker.

Photos of Jordan include him accepting an offer from UNC Chapel Hill, posing with the baseball team and of course — playing basketball.

The yearbook is part of Lelands 2023 Summer Classic Auction which runs through Aug. 5. The starting bid for the yearbook is $1,000. It includes a letter of authenticity.

In a special note to Jordan and another student, basketball coach Clifton Herring wrote, “The boys are great athletes and they are going to make Laney famous.”

Text over a photo of a young Jordan dunking reads, “Everyone’s head turns to watch as Mike Jordan prepares to slam dunk the ball during a crucial match.”

Among the most special features of the yearbook is a handwritten note from Jordan himself. He writes to the owner of the yearbook, “To a very nice young man who I enjoyed knowing. Good luck in the future.”

Below are snapshots of pages where Jordan is featured:

The yearbook is not the only Jordan sports memorabilia on auction.

A pair of personally worn 1991 Nike Air Jordan VI sneakers autographed by Jordan are up for auction with a starting bid of $5,000. Lelands said their research shows Jordan never wore them during a game but they have no doubt Jordan wore them. The white sneakers with red trim have light-to-moderate wear with a few light scuffs and blemishes.

Also up for grabs, is a photograph from Jordan’s NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984. Leland said the photo developed from an original negative is in excellent condition. It shows Jordan dribbling up the court with his tongue starting to stick out which Leland says was already his trademark.

Bidding also starts at $1,00 for this item.