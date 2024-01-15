GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you were to ask me to describe Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, this is not how I would do it.

“He definitely has some heart,” said Gastonia resident Leona Bell. “I think he is a teddy bear as well.”

Clearly, Bell knows something I don’t. Having covered Jim when I worked in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I got to know him as a cantankerous coach. She and her family, however, got to know him in a much different light.

“Coach Harbaugh reached out to me,” she explained. “He was like, ‘Hey Leona.’”

Harbaugh had heard about Leona’s son, who at one point might have even been on the Wolverine’s radar. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker was a star athlete from Muskegon High School who boasted numerous Division I offers. But U of M was the one he was waiting on.

“It was just like, ‘I just want Michigan. I’m ready for Michigan,’ recalled his older brother Damone. “He was going to get it.”

But when Harbaugh called in the fall of 2022, it obviously wasn’t going to happen. Dametrius was dying from dying from cancer, and Harbaugh wanted to do something special for him.

“This was the day we were invited to the Big House,” said Leona pointing to a homemade quilt adorned with some of her son’s major life moments. “This was his first touchdown with Harbaugh and the boys.”

The occasion was chronicled by ESPN and other national outlets. It’s an experience Leona still thinks about today, more than a year after her son’s death.

“I have a lot of videos of us going through that tunnel,” she says. “I relive that moment all the time.”

Jim and his wife apparently do as well. Even though Leona left Michigan for North Carolina, the Harbaughs haven’t lost touch.

“They just encourage me and tell me how great “Meechie” was and how he has changed their life. “

He inspired them to keep believing. And while it was a joy to see the Wolverines finally win it all this past week, Leona took greater pleasure whenever Harbaugh would bring up her son’s name during Media interviews.

“When people pass, you think the world stops but it keeps going,” she says. “He just is never forgotten.”

The entire thing is bittersweet.

“He was supposed to be here celebrating with us,” said Damone. “Celebrating with me on the couch.”

Instead, Demetrius is now an immortal Wolverine.

“It’s like I felt a presence,” Leona reflected on what it was like to watch the game.

Yes, Dametrius is inspiring, still connecting, and still bringing out the best in everyone.