RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement has given Durant Middle School in Raleigh the “all clear” to dismiss students Friday afternoon.

This follows a bomb threat that delayed dismissal and led to an evacuation of the school.

Students who leave by carpool can be picked up now, and buses have begun taking students home, the school said on its website.

Students will not be allowed back into the building to collect their belongings to allow law enforcement to search the building.

If there is anything students need during the weekend, they will need to return between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. today.

A follow-up message later regarding the bomb threat will be sent.