Mike Bloomberg to visit N.C. on first day of early vote

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trump’s. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh on Thursday.

This will be Bloomberg’s third visit to North Carolina.

He previously visited Raleigh, Charlotte, and Fayetteville to open offices and kick off the campaign’s operations on the ground as well as announced the campaign’s veterans and military families agenda in Fayetteville.



“Thursday is a critical day as voters across North Carolina will have their first chance to help our country turn the page on Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency,” said James Mitchell, North Carolina State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “From day one of this campaign, Mike has shown how much he values the voters of North Carolina and we have seen momentum build for his candidacy every day since. Voters will now be able to head to the polls and make their support for Mike clear, and we’re thrilled to have him back in the state.”

The stops are part of the Bloomberg campaign’s “Get It Done Express,” a coast-to-coast bus tour featuring surrogates and supporters who have been discussing Mike Bloomberg’s record of taking on tough fights on critical issues like health care, gun safety, and climate change and delivering results.