BURGAW – More than a dozen miles of Interstate 40 in Pender County will be upgraded, creating a smoother ride for drivers thanks to a recently awarded contract.

The interstate from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388 to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408, a total of 18 miles, will be resurfaced. The contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corporation this month for more than $17 million.

Contracting crews can start as early as August and are expected to be complete with the work in spring 2024. During work, drivers may experience lane closures.