BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A unique story got better on Friday.

A baby born in Burlington on Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. was given a $2,529 check for her college savings account.

The parents say this is something they never expected.

Aberli and Hank Spear celebrated the birth of their daughter Judah, who was born in room two weighing 122 ounces.

“I’m still speechless. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Aberli said Tuesday afternoon.

(Mary Boyd, 919 Marketing photo)

The birth is even more special to the couple because they worried they may never have children.

In 2014, doctors diagnosed Aberli with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

“Because of the cancer, they told me I may never have kids,” she said.

Six years later, she was in remission. And in 2021, there was more to celebrate when Aberli found out she was pregnant.

(Mary Boyd, 919 Marketing video)

“That is why we named her what we did. Judah means “praise” in Hebrew, so we have a lot to praise God for,” she said.

After 26 hours of labor, Judah arrived.

“It’s like looking at the impossible. What I was told I could not have was actually a reality. It still seems like a dream,” Aberli said. “I am still in shock we were able to not only create this little miracle but that we were entrusted with her.”

A dream the couple had for so long was delivered in a way they will never forget.