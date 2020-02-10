Missing 86-year-old man last seen in Hertford Co.

Photo of Joseph Peele courtesy of the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 86-year-old man.

Joseph Peele of Murfreesboro was last seen around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Peele went missing from Twin Oaks nursing home located in the town of Como.

Peele is diagnosed with dementia.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials continue to have search teams located on the ground and in the air.

Hertford County officials ask if you can locate Joseph Peele to contact the Hertford County Dispatch Center at (252)-358-0232 or call 911.