ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man who was reported missing Saturday by his family was found dead in the Cape Fear River in Erwin on Wednesday morning.

Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson told CBS 17 that 23-year-old Antonio Jiminez Domingo was found in the river around 11 a.m.

He was found while officers were conducting ground searches at areas along the river where N.C. 217 crosses the river, Johnson said.

His family reported him missing to Erwin police after expecting him home Friday from a construction job in Erwin.

Johnson said it did not appear to be foul play but the investigation is ongoing.