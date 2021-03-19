Missing Guilford County woman found dead; death investigation underway

Nikki Shore

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing Guilford County woman has been found dead, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On March 1, Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since Feb. 22 and was last seen in Greensboro.

On Friday, Greensboro police said Shore had been found dead in Guilford County.

The Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint death investigation.

No additional details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

