Missing man last seen 3 weeks ago at Sampson County hog farm

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a 35-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 2 at a Sampson County hog farm.

David “Van” Alphin was wearing coveralls and rubber work boots when he was last seen around 9 a.m. at the hog farm on Elwood Road, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alphin’s family reported him missing nearly three weeks later on Feb. 22.

Alphin stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

The sheriff’s office said a white unknown SUV was seen in the area of the farm around the time Alphin went missing. But the sheriff’s office wouldn’t confirm it is connected to his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the location of David “Van” Alphin is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141 or their local law enforcement agency.