Missing teen possibly in Cumberland County after bike found near woods off I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The search is ongoing for a teen who was reported missing on December 20, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kealy Merritt, 14, was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn. She left the area on a black mountain bike that has pink spokes, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

In a Silver Alert announcement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, it states Merritt could possibly be in Cumberland County which is where her bike was found early in the morning on Dec. 24 on I-95 just south of exit 70 near the woods.

A passerby saw the story on the news and reported the bike to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the area but did not find anything. A helicopter and K9s were used in the search as well.

Merritt “has a history of suicidal ideations and does not have her medication,” authorities said. “She has threatened self-harm in the past and does have a history of running away and metal health issues.”

Anyone with information about Merritt should call J Gardner at the Harnett County Sheriff Office at 910-893-9111.