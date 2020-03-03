Live Now
Missing Winston-Salem mom, 2 kids found safe

North Carolina

Lauren Bapst and her two children

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A missing Winston-Salem mom and her two kids were found safe on Monday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Sunday, Lauren Bapst and her two children, ages 2 and 4, were reported missing from Bedford County, Virginia.

Bapst left Bedford County with her two children, possibly en route to Winston-Salem, where she lives with her husband and children, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was reported missing after she did not arrive at home.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, Winston-Salem police officers found Bapst and her two children safe and unharmed.

