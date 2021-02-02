Moldy apartment leaves east Charlotte mom worried for her family’s health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Imagine living in an apartment with black mold-covered ceilings. Kendal Summers said that’s her reality at Kelston Apartments.

Until recently, she, her fiancé and three kids were living in it.

“It’s everywhere,” she told FOX 46. “Water leaks out my vents in my bathroom. I have video of that as well,” she said.

Summers said the ceiling was so weak, it caved in while her fiancé was in the shower.

“I heard ‘dum, dum, dum.’ Just falling, she continued, “I hear him, and I run in there to see what’s going on and I see he’s down holding his head.”

A doctor wrote it’s unclear if his injuries were from a concussion or mold, and recommended further testing. Summers wonders if mold is why her kids have been getting rashes, headaches, and more.

“My middle child, she constantly has nose bleeds and every night,” she said. “I notice that’s when they’re coughing more.”

A new management company now runs The Kelston; signs out front advertise it. There was also a restoration crew on site Monday.

The complex made repairs in Summer’s apartment, but left her with a gaping hole in her ceiling. She also claims they never properly eradicated the mold.

“If they was able to paint over that in front of me, ain’t no telling how many times they’ve done that already,” Summers said.

FOX 46 reached out to the leasing office and regional manager to get answers, but as of the airing of this story, they have not called us back.

Meanwhile, Summers said she contacted code enforcement and has them coming over this Wednesday.