Mom accused of killing 4-year-old daughter, burying body in backyard, emotionless in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Friday, detectives made a grisly discovery in north Charlotte, finding that a child’s body had been buried behind a home on Braden Drive.

It’s unbearable for the family of four-year-old Majelic Young to think someone would hurt the little girl they called ‘Jelli.’

“It’s a struggle every day but we continue to pray and have faith,” aunt Sabrina Baker said.

CMPD detectives began investigating after reports came in that a four-year-old girl had not been seen in several months. During the investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved.

“This is very hurtful,” Baker said. “This innocent child.”

Police say her mother, Malikah Bennett, killed her and then buried her in a shallow grave in the backyard of her home back in September.

“I can tell you this case is deeply disturbing,” a spokesperson with CMPD said.

Detectives say they discovered her remains last week after family members and neighbors say they hadn’t seen her in months.



“It’s even more difficult that this baby died at the hands of her mother the person that gave her birth our role as a mother is to protect our children,” said Lucille Puckett, an advocate with Take Back Our H.O.O.D.S.

Puckett lost her son to violence and is helping families like Majelic’s cope with losing a loved one.

FOX 46 cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom as Bennett faced a judge for murder, child abuse and concealing a death. She sat emotionless as her bail was denied.

“I ain’t see no sad face,” aunt Kendra Wade told FOX 46. “She don’t care.”

Family, friends and loved ones rallied outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse following Bennett’s first court appearance, chanting ‘no justice, no peace.’

They shared memories of Majelic and had a moment of silence for her.

“Jelli had to have her lip gloss,” her aunt said. “Her lip gloss had to be popping if it wasn’t she was going in her pocketbook to get it.”

Investigators are waiting on a medical exam to determine how Majelic was killed.

“They asked this mother where was she and the mother gave no answer—‘oh she was with another family member,’ and the other family members asked them where was Jelli and they lied and said that they were with this family.”

As the investigation continues, the family is hoping justice will be served and are asking the community for prayers.

Police are looking into whether the Department of Social Services was involved and how much they know about any abuse.