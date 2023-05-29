HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A child is now without a mother after the woman died in a single-vehicle wreck soon after leaving the child at a Family Dollar outside of Roanoke Rapids.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday about a young child left at a Family Dollar on N.C. 48 near the Five Points area. The mother was driving a black four-door car.

At about the same time, deputies were notified of a wreck involving a similar car in the 1000 block of Lonnie B. Green Road in Roanoke Rapids — about 1 1/2 miles west of the Family Dollar.

When deputies arrived, they saw a woman ejected from the vehicle. There was a car seat in the wreckage, deputies said. It was determined that the driver was the mother of the child.

She was taken to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids where she died.

The child was returned to his family and was not harmed, the sheriff’s office said.