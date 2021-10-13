Mom of 2 recovering in ICU after ATV crash that killed her sister near Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County woman is recovering after she was injured and her sister died in an ATV crash over the weekend.

The incident happened when the sisters were riding the vehicle on a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 1 near Sanford at around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Alexis Stone, 26, of Sanford, was driving the ATV with her sister Chelsea Coates, as a passenger.

The ATV driver lost control and the vehicle fell to the road below, troopers said.

Alexis Stone died in the crash. Coates, also of Sanford, was taken to a Chapel Hill hospital with serious injuries.

Coates, who is married with two children, suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, Charles Coates said on a fundraising page.

The mother of the two women, Joyce Thomas, said Tuesday that Coates is still in intensive care and will require multiple surgeries.

“Their son and daughter, Lucas and Lillian will need their mom back, and it will be a long road for recovery for Chelsea and their entire family,” Charles Coates wrote.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Coates family.

Thomas said that Tuesday their family broke the news to Coates that her sister died in the ATV crash.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I’m a cancer survivor — telling her was harder,” Thomas said.

No funeral information has been released for Stone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report