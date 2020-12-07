Mom of 3 dead, live-in boyfriend in custody after assault in Nash County, deputies say

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of three children was found dead Sunday after she was stabbed by her live-in boyfriend in Nash County, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 4000 block of Pine Street around 10:15 a.m., according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Children ran to a next-door neighbor and told them to call 911 and said their mom was stabbed by her live-in boyfriend, deputies said.

Tiara Laquan Dzikowski, 34, who was the mother of children aged between 5 and 12, died by the time authorities arrived.

“The victim, appears to have been stabbed multiple times by the suspect, and did not survive her injuries,” a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander Dayton Dzikowski

The suspect, Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, 33, is in custody, deputies said.

He was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with minor injuries, according to officials. The suspect was later taken to another medical facility.

“The suspect is currently in law enforcement custody at the medical facility and will be charged with first-degree murder upon his release,” the news release said.

The family lived at the home for about a month before this incident.

The children are now staying with other family members.

“A motive has not been determined,” the news release said.