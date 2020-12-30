Mom of slain son demands greater efforts to curb Durham gun violence in 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the city of Durham ends the year with a record number of shootings, grieving families in the Bull City are calling on the city and the community to do more to curb the gun violence.

According to police, the city saw its highest number of shooting incidents since the police department began compiling the information in 2016.

The latest numbers show there have been more than 900 shootings, more than 300 people have been shot and 33 of those have died.

Ronda Watson’s son, Otha Ray Watson, 26, is one of the 33 people who died from gun violence in Durham this year.

Watson said her son was shot and killed in September by some men he had an ongoing dispute with.

“I just can’t imagine anyone going through the pain I go through on a regular basis,” Watson said.

She said her son leaves behind four children.

Everyday Watson relives the moment when she got the call he had been shot.

“I’m not looking forward to leaving the year 2020, because to me it seems like I’m leaving my son behind,” Watson said. “I never thought I’d be burying my son.”

Since Watson’s son died in mid-September, there have been 223 more shootings, 73 more people have been shot, and 11 more people have died.

Watson said she thinks there should be stricter gun laws.

“They make it too easy for individuals to get a gun, you can get a gun a lot faster than some people can find a job,” Watson said. “2021 should be a better year for everyone, we should not lose as many individuals as we have lost.”

CBS 17 went to Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony Middleton to find out what council plans to do address the gun violence in the new year.

“I fully expect that in 2021 we will see concrete movement,” Middleton said.

He added that police are already addressing the issue with gun violence as they have a centralized unit focused on the recent crime.

In addition, Middleton said he expects the city council to take action soon and expand the county’s violence interrupter program, which will put more mediators in crime ridden areas to help bring down the crime.

Also, the public safety and wellness task force will be meeting in early 2021 to discuss new initiatives that will curb violence.

“I don’t think we’ve done everything we can, but I think in 2021 we’ll see some concrete action, I’m confident in that,” Middleton said.

He also said he will push for ShotSpotter to be put on a future agenda so council can vote yes or no on whether to move forward with the offer for a free, six-month trial.

ShotSpotter is gunfire detection technology that sends officers out a shooting once gunshots are detected in an effort to speed up police response times.