Mom says ‘it’s a long road ahead’ as daughter remains in coma following Fayetteville plane crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – JB Northcutt remains at her daughter’s bedside at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Dominique is still in a coma two and a half weeks after a plane crash in Cumberland County. Dominique was one of four people on board the plane and injured in the crash.

Dominique, 25, has undergone three surgeries.

“It’s a long road ahead of me,” Northcutt said.

Northcutt said her daughter is in serious condition with broken bones in her face and skull.

Dominique — or Nick, as her mom calls her — was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in critical condition after a crash at Gray’s Creek Airport back on Feb. 17.

“I didn’t know she was going to get on no plane. She didn’t tell me that,” Northcutt said.

The plane ride was part of a career day sponsored by Cumberland County Workforce Development.

Northcutt said her daughter has two jobs and is also in school studying culinary arts. She said she doesn’t know if Dominique has an interest in aviation, but she had attended events put on by that group in the past.

Northcutt has had an especially hard week and a half. Her bedridden mother is also in the hospital in Fayetteville.

“I love my mom dearly and she doesn’t even really talk. And Nick is laying there and she doesn’t talk anymore,” she explained. “Somebody’s got to be strong. You know, with the situation. It’s just that we all three live together.”

Northcutt is grateful for all the support she’s received. A GoFundMe page set up by her cousin has raised more than $1,800.