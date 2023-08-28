RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as it now stands at $363 million for Monday’s drawing.

A winner tonight could claim the jackpot as a $363 million annuity or $174.7 million in cash.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing marked the third consecutive drawing where a ticket in North Carolina matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. In Saturday’s drawing, the ticket came from Online Play in Sanford.

“We have seen some nice wins lately for Powerball players in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would still love to see a jackpot win here tonight. Good luck to all North Carolinians trying their luck.”

Here are some other ways North Carolina is winning:

• 27,961: The total number of winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing

• $7.2 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.