RALEIGH, N.C. — Toy McLeod of Aberdeen took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize.

He bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.

When McLeod arrived on January 2 to collect his winnings, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump sum of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $858,006.

For details on how $5.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Moore County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.