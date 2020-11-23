Moores Creek National Battlefield to hold “virtual” Christmas in the Colonies Event

CURRIE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moores Creek National Battlefield will not host the annual Christmas in the Colonies event this year.

However, the park will hold a “virtual” Christmas in the Colonies event beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, via Facebook Live, on their Facebook page.

Through a variety of filmed videos, park staff and volunteers will bring the stories of how families celebrated Christmas in the 18th century.

These videos will include, the cooking of an 18th-century recipe in a modern kitchen, colonial beverages, candle making, wreath-making, the playing of Christmas music on bagpipes, and much more.

If you are not able to join via Facebook live, all of the videos will still appear on the park’s Facebook page and will be uploaded to the YouTube Channel.

Video content will be available for viewing on the park website after the event.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Based on guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, park areas, such as the picnic shelter, recreational trails, and comfort station restrooms are open, while the Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center is open with a 50% capacity.

A return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited for some time.

For more information visit the park’s website.