CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mooresville Fire-Rescue Captain Brian Yon died due to illness on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, the department announced.

Yon has served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007.

Fire-Rescue and the Police Department will escort Cpt. Yon from CMC Main to the MFR Station 1 on the 400 block of North Main Street in Mooresville, then to Whitley’s Funeral Home on the 1700 block of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.

The procession traveled through Downtown Mooresville Friday.